  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 19 11:49

    New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA

    At the beginning of February, a large vessel with Latvian timber products to be exported to the USA was loaded at the Riga port company “KS Terminal”. The 200-meter-long bulk carrier “Kambos” left Riga sailing to the port of Houston in the USA with 20,000 m3 of wood particle boards, which were made at the Latvian plant of the company “Kronospan”, Freeport of Riga says in a press release.

    The transshipment volumes of Latvian wood processing products in the port of Riga are growing every year. Last year, 6 million tons of various timber products was handled at the terminals of the Port of Riga, ranking them at the top of the largest cargo groups of the Port of Riga providing a quarter of the total port portfolio. The largest timber market for Latvian exporters is European countries, which can be reached by large vessels - bulk carriers. Vessels of this size regularly arrive at “KS Termina” berths for loading forestry cargo.

    Latvian exporters are shipping timber cargo to the US markets on a regular basis, but this is usually done in smaller quantities and in containers with transshipment in Rotterdam, or in one of the other major European container ports. Container cargo transshipment via other ports is undoubtedly much more expensive than sending cargo directly from Riga to the final destination, and there is a certain impact on the competitiveness of Latvian wood processing exports.

    “We hope that this first project, with a large consignment of wood industry products directly to the United States, will serve as a signal for Latvian timber producers and exporters to unite, consolidate large-scale freight and deliver directly to the US market. This could be particularly relevant at a time when, as a result of the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, containers in Europe are not available in the required quantities and are disproportionately expensive. At the port terminal, we can provide cargo reception, consolidation, storage, processing and other logistics processes for handling such cargo,” emphasized Ēriks Cešeiko, Chairman of the Board of SIA “KS Terminal”.

    Kristaps Klauss, the Head of the Latvian Forest Industry Federation, also describes the US market as a promising one for Latvian timber producers: “The US market is like a lottery, it is a market of great opportunities. Currently, the prices for timber products in the US market are fantastically high, and those Latvian companies operating in the US market from last summer until now have won this lottery.”

    The forestry sector in Latvia produces a very wide range of products, and more than 80% of the production is exported. Latvian wood processing products are exported to more than 100 countries every year. “The volumes and geography of timber exports are definitely expanded by the possibility of freight delivery via Latvian ports. Latvian exporters are already actively working with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and the countries of the Middle East, and now their interest in the US market is growing”, added the Head of the Latvian Forest Industry Federation.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 19

15:04 Russia and Belarus sign agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via Russian ports
14:10 Senior experts to discuss unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in May
13:45 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its covered storage facilities
13:17 Tallink Grupp to require passengers travelling to Finland from Estonia and Sweden to present negative Covid test result
12:23 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:49 New opportunities for Latvian timber exports to the USA
11:22 Okskaya Shipyard launches fourth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
11:00 DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations
10:46 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2021 dropped by 20.3%
10:31 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume starts 2021 strong
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 19, 2021
09:43 LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completing her experimental round trip voyage
09:25 Crude oil futures go down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2021 February 18

18:04 CMA CGM annouces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, the Mediterranean & North Africa
17:53 Two new ONE liner services connect Hamburg with ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Marmara region
17:49 Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%
17:05 Rotterdam hosting online World Hydrogen Summit from 9 to 11 March
16:53 ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon hydrogen
15:46 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07
15:40 Austal Philippines reaches major milestone in construction of 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
14:57 Major exporters join hands with RZD to find non-tariff solutions for the Eastern Polygon ‘bottlenecks’
14:35 WinGD updates X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with an offer of four versions
13:15 Gazprom Neft’s low-sulfur marine fuel sales in 2020 soared 3.5 times
12:33 Kalmar receives an order for 10 eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers
11:48 Icebreakers escorted 46 merchant vessels in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
11:37 Seaspan Ferries partners with Corvus Energy for Blue Whale ESS field trial
11:01 Ports of Stockholm’s sustainable transport node initiative
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 18, 2021
10:13 Med Marine’s new series tug now operates in Hadera
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd expects very strong earnings growth in the first quarter of 2021
09:21 Panama Canal modifies transit reservation and OMS fees
09:14 Crude oil futures continue upward trend
08:53 Baltic Dry Index as of Feb 17

2021 February 17

18:07 Hamworthy Pumps wins Babcock contract to supply the pump solutions for five military vessels
17:52 Rosmorport's icebreaker Kapitan Sorokin provides pilotage services on approaches to Big Port Saint Petersburg
17:26 MOL announces merger of MOL Marine and MOL Engineering
16:57 Damen Shipyards Cape Town holds blessing ceremony for first IPV
16:54 Global Ports Terminals serve first transit train carrying cargo from Japan to Europe
16:25 Valenciaport joins the working groups of the 12 most committed ports against climate change
15:49 BIMCO adds new ice region reports and provides winter navigation advice
15:13 Eurofrigo constructs new cold store with inspection point on Maasvlakte
14:56 Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RR 67.8 billion
14:32 COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on cargo transportation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:54 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Ivan Antonov conducted comprehensive exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
13:21 Severnaya Verf lays down yet another trawler of Project 170701
12:33 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:15 Aker Solutions to deliver electrification of Equinor’s Troll B & C platforms
11:30 Rosmorport’s barge leaves for her first autonomous voyage
11:07 Port Authority and municipality united on responding to sea level rise in the port
10:52 A.P. Moller - Maersk will operate the world’s first carbon neutral liner vessel by 2023 – seven years ahead of schedule
10:34 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2021 rose by 4.1%
10:07 Seanergy Maritime to acquire an additional Capesize vessel
09:56 Draft agreement on shipping Belarusian oil products via Russian sea ports approved by Belarus President
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 17, 2021
09:38 Oil prices rise as US production decreases
09:20 ABS, Sembcorp Marine, 3D Metalforge and Polar Tankers in additive manufacturing project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16
08:00 Federal Shipping and Waterways Administration and HPA complete the joint dredging operations

2021 February 16

18:37 EDR Antwerp Shipyard and Port of Antwerp invest in better infrastructure for services