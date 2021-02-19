2021 February 19 11:00

DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations

DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract for the Transport & Installation of the jackets and topsides for two Hollandse Kust offshore substations. DEME Offshore will also supply and install scour protection for both substations, which will be installed at the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) wind farms, according to the company's release.

The contract has been awarded by the joint venture ENGIE Solutions-Iemants (a subsidiary of Smulders) that is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of the two substations.

Installation of the scour protection and jacket for Hollandse Kust (noord) is planned for the second half of 2021, while the topside for Hollandse Kust (noord) and jacket for (west Alpha) will be installed during the summer of 2022. The topside for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be installed in 2023.

The offshore substations will be located in the Dutch North Sea. 40% of the Netherlands’ electricity needs will come from offshore wind farms by 2030. TenneT will realise the grid connections for these wind farms.



