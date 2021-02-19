  The version for the print
  2021 February 19 11:00

    DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) offshore substations

    DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract for the Transport & Installation of the jackets and topsides for two Hollandse Kust offshore substations. DEME Offshore will also supply and install scour protection for both substations, which will be installed at the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) wind farms, according to the company's release.

    The contract has been awarded by the joint venture ENGIE Solutions-Iemants (a subsidiary of Smulders) that is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of the two substations.

    Installation of the scour protection and jacket for Hollandse Kust (noord) is planned for the second half of 2021, while the topside for Hollandse Kust (noord) and jacket for (west Alpha) will be installed during the summer of 2022. The topside for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be installed in 2023.

    The offshore substations will be located in the Dutch North Sea. 40% of the Netherlands’ electricity needs will come from offshore wind farms by 2030. TenneT will realise the grid connections for these wind farms.

    The offshore platforms Hollandse Kust (noord) and Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be located in the North Sea along the Dutch coast and will be operational by respectively 2023 and 2024. In 2030, 40 percent of the electricity demand of the Netherlands will be supplied by the electricity of offshore wind farms. TenneT realises the grid connections for these wind farms. These 700 MW platforms will be the fifth and sixth large-scale grid connections for offshore wind energy in the Netherlands, built and operated by TenneT. The first high-voltage connections for the wind farms near Borssele are now operational, and will be followed by the connections for Hollandse Kust (zuid) in 2022. TenneT will realise approximately 9.6 GW of high-voltage connections in the Dutch North Sea by 2030.

    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

