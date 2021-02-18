2021 February 18 17:49

Ukraine’s Mykolaiv port volume in January 2021 plummets 24%

The volume of cargo handled at the Port of Mykolaiv (Ukraine) in January 2021 dropped by 24% on the same period a year earlier to 1.99 million tonnes, the "Ports of Ukraine" resource reports citing statistics of the Ukraine Sea Ports Authority (USPA).



In the reporting period export freight traffice decreased by 30.6% to 1.39 million tonnes, short-sea traffic volume fell by 21.2% to 54 300 tonnes. Imports edged up 0.1% to 516 800 tonnes and transit cargo – by 1.3% to 71 600 tonnes.

Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 30.6% to 1.43 million tonnes, of breakbulk cargo – by 18.4% to 270 900 tonnes

At the same time there was a 29.1-percent growth in the segment of liquid bulk cargo – the port operators handled 285 400 tonnes..



The Port of Mykolaiv has access to the sea through Dnieper-Bug Canal passing along the Dnieper-Bug estuary and the Yuzhny Bug River. The port features 21 loading terminals (including the Ochakov port locality) with quay wall of total length of 3.82 km. Terminal operators at the port are the following: Dnepro-Bugsky Sea Terminal LLC, Stevedoring Company Nikmet-Terminal LLC, GPZKU Mykolaiv Port Elevator JSC, Stevedoring Investment Company LLC, New European Company LLC, LLC Grintur-EKS, Avery LLC, Mikont LLC, NIBULON Agricultural Enterprise LLC.



Mykolaiv port's cargo throughput in 2020 fell year-on-year by 9.9% to 30.13 million tonnes.