2021 February 17 13:54

RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Ivan Antonov conducted comprehensive exercise in the Mediterranean Sea

The crew of the newest minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) Ivan Antonov conducted a comprehensive exercise to overcome the mine barrier of the mock enemy in the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Russian Navy ships performing tasks as part of a permanent group in the Mediterranean sea.

According to the plan of the exercise, the crew of Ivan Antonov was assigned the task of conducting anti-mine reconnaissance, overcoming minefields and using weapon of the ship to repel an airstrike by a mock enemy.

Its crew successfully completed the task of detecting and overcoming a conditionally mined section of the sea area. During the exercise, the crews of the ship's artillery systems destroyed mimic floating mines.

At the exit from the mine hazard area, the ship's air defence crews found low-flying targets, took them for escort and destroyed the mock air enemy with an anti-aircraft artillery complex in service.

The crew of the minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet Ivan Antonov performs tasks as part of the permanent group of the Navy since February 2021.