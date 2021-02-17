2021 February 17 10:34

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2021 rose by 4.1%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 11.1%

In January 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 1.48 million TEUs (+4.1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 1.25 million TEUs (+11.1%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 235,000 TEUs (-22%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.