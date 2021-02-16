2021 February 16 17:37

Modernized frigate of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov"completed first course task

The crew of the modernized frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov" of the Pacific Fleet has completed the delivery of the first course task (K-1), says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The K-1 task is the most important section in the training program for a single ship and involves working out its combat and daily organization, preparing for combat and campaign in the conditions of the base.

Within the framework of K-1, the crew of the frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov" worked out the organization of air defenсe and damage control in the parking conditions, the organization of anti-submarine and sabotage defence, as well as the actions of personnel in the conditions of chemical, bacteriological and radiation contamination. The task was completed with a drill inspection.

As a result of receiving the task, the inspecting officers of the fleet command noted the good knowledge of their functional duties by the crew, the organization and skillful actions of the personnel during the exercise to prepare the ship for battle and campaign, to shoot from the anchor and mooring lines.

In accordance with the plan, the frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov" in March will begin to pass the second course task, which provides for the performance of a single ship combat exercises at sea.