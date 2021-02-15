2021 February 15 16:08

Port Authority of Singapore crosses the 100,000 mark for crew change

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has crossed the 100,000 mark for crew change carried out in Singapore during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to MPA release.

Recognising the importance of ensuring that international trade and the flow of supplies into Singapore remain uninterrupted amidst the pandemic, MPA continues to facilitate crew changes for ships of all flags and crew of various nationalities through a ‘safe corridor’. MPA has been working together with the unions, industry, and international partners, on crew change protocols that safeguard both seafarers and the local community.

To date, since 27 March 2020, MPA has facilitated 100,000 sign-on and sign-off crew of all nationalities from ships of different flags involving more than 5,000 companies and 6,700 ships.