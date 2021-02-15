2021 February 14 12:38

AAD reported minor incident on board the MPV Everest

The Australian Antarctic Division has been advised this morning of a small fire on board the MPV Everest, enroute back to Hobart from a successful resupply of Australia’s Casey research station.



It occurred at about seven o’clock this morning and was discovered in the ship’s battery room, located on a deck above the Bridge.



The small fire was quickly put out using hand-held fire extinguishers and a full head count of those on board has confirmed all are safe and well.



There were no injuries.



The ship’s operator, MCS, have been notified and crew have commenced an investigation.



The MPV Everest was 225 nm from Casey research station and arrived back in Hobart February 4 as scheduled.