2021 February 12 17:49

Training sailship Nadezhda leave for her fist voyage this year

The Nadezhda sailing training vessel went from the seaport of Vladivostok on February 10 for its first trip in 2021, Rosmorport says in a press release.

110 cadets of the Sakhalin and Amur Branches of the Maritime State University named after Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy undergo practical training on board of the vessel. 3 supervisors of the training went on the trip together with cadets. The crew of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Basin Branch in the amount of 36 people ensures the safe navigation of the vessel.

This year, navigation training has been shifted to an early date at the request of the management of the Maritime State University named after G.I. Nevelskoy in order to allow cadets to gain the necessary navigation experience.

The route of the first trip of the sailing boat is laid along the coast of Primorsky Krai, taking into account the actual weather and ice conditions. Cadets will work out practical issues on working with sailing rig and get acquainted with the navigation and technical equipment of the vessel.