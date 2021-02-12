2021 February 12 18:36

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To Gulf and Red Sea ports mentioned above (direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice