  • 2021 February 12 18:36

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea

    CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Destination Range: To Gulf and Red Sea ports mentioned above (direct on CMA CGM services)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

 News for a day...
2021 February 12

18:10 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 rose by 8% Y-o-Y
17:49 Training sailship Nadezhda leave for her fist voyage this year
17:26 PD Ports announces partnership with Port of Rotterdam in latest step towards achieving future vision
17:06 Port of Cork traffic dips by 2% to 9.2 million tonnes in 2020
16:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2021 surged by 83% Y-o-Y
16:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 43rd fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:16 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2021 fell by 26% Y-o-Y
15:41 APM Terminals Valencia expands VGM service with three new container weighbridges
15:31 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
15:03 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa
14:34 Webinar “Container legend: future shipping by Volga and Yenisey” to be held on 24 February 2021
14:12 RINA and SDARI to develop ground-breaking methanol/ammonia fuelled tanker design
13:47 RF and Belarus Ministers of Transport to sign agreement on handling of Belorussian oil products at Russian ports
13:20 ABS grants AIP for HHI’s Floating Storage and Offloading design
12:56 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:39 Port of Ust-Luga throughput rose by 4% in January 2021
12:01 Wärtsilä and Siem Offshore sign a 5-year Optimised Maintenance agreement to reduce carbon footprint with predictive maintenance
11:58 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires three Supramaxes
11:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021
11:27 Budgetary financing of Hydrographic Company rises to RUB 1.1 billion in 2021
10:50 LNG production in Russia to reach 268 million tonnes per year by 2035
10:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12, 2021
10:18 Cost of LNG transportation by Northern Sea Route expected to decrease
09:49 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Far East
09:31 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11
08:29 Maersk launches a dedicated block train from China to Poland to support delivery of crucial medical equipment

2021 February 11

18:37 Yara Marine Technologies drives towards shore power
18:16 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06
18:05 Valenciaport handled more than 11.22 million tonnes of goods via the “motorways of the sea”
17:52 Aleksandr Bengert takes helm of Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021
17:36 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
17:26 APM Terminals and Maersk jointly developed VIA improving safety of vessel inspections
17:08 Philly Shipyard wins contract for U.S. Navy Cable Ship design study
16:59 KONGSBERG to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for next generation Field Development Vessel
16:59 Professor Khlyustin work-study vessel set sail for this year’s first voyage
16:32 Tanker "Vyazma" of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet to supply "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" frigate in the Mediterranean Sea
16:05 Naviris and Navantia sign a MoU for the European Patrol Corvette program
16:00 RF Navy ships arrived in Pakistan to participate in multinational naval exercise "Aman-2021"
15:37 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in January 2021 rose by 122% YoY
15:15 MAN 23/30H GenSet lands order for first Mk3 unit
14:54 Transport personnel training concept approved by RF Government
14:33 Bunker prices continue showing slight increase at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 SEA-LNG Member Sumitomo signs memorandum of collaboration for LNG bunkering in Malaysia and Tokyo Bay, Japan
14:08 MSC ends “ANASTASIA” cargo ship ordeal with crew change in Japan
13:14 “K” LINE and ONE conducted a joint crisis management drill
12:28 Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta IV passed interim inspection
12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:41 Oil prices are decreasing
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln