2021 February 12 10:50

LNG production in Russia to reach 268 million tonnes per year by 2035

Annual production of liquefied natural gas in Russia is expected to reach 137 million tonnes by 2035 without taking into account potential projects, Mariya Pirozhkova, Russia’s Ministry of Energy, Senior Specialist, Analytical Center for Fuel and Energy Complex of the REA, said at Argus LNG 2021: FSU and Global Markets, international digital conference held on February 11.

According to the speaker, this volume of production is to be ensured by the following projects: Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG 2, Arctic LNG 3, Cryogas-Vysotsk, Baltic LNG, KS-Portovaya, Sakhalin-2, Ob LNG, Yakutia LNG, Far East LNG.



With implementation of all announced projects, LNG production in Russia may reach 268 million tonnes per year.