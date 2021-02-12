2021 February 12 10:18

Cost of LNG transportation by Northern Sea Route expected to decrease

Cost of LNG transportation by the Northern Sea Route will decrease with the increase of its production volumes Mariya Pirozhkova, Russia’s Ministry of Energy, Senior Specialist, Analytical Center for Fuel and Energy Complex of the REA, said at Argus LNG 2021: FSU and Global Markets, international digital conference held on February 11.

According to her, “the traffic growth will result in reduction of logistic costs on the Northern Sea Route” as larger batches lead to lower relative cost of icebreaker assistance and transportation.