  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 11 17:36

    PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world

    Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), that will see both companies collaborate on a wide range of low-carbon energy initiatives, covering Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ammonia and hydrogen, in enriching lives for a sustainable future.
     
    The collaboration between Japan’s largest power generation company and PETRONAS was formalised virtually by PETRONAS Executive Vice President, Gas & New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin, and Corporate Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Business Development Department, JERA, Yukio Kani.
     
    “We are proud to elevate our four-decade long relationship with JERA which will not only see us explore emerging low-carbon energy sources such as ammonia and hydrogen but also to strengthen our LNG partnership.
     
    “Importantly, the scope of collaboration also opens up opportunities across PETRONAS’ integrated value chain and beyond the borders of Japan as we seek to grow the use of low-carbon energy sources globally,” said Adnan.
     
    The signing of the MoU between PETRONAS and JERA is a result of both companies’ shared vision of achieving net zero carbon emissions. In November 2020, PETRONAS announced its aspiration to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” as part of its holistic approach to sustainability and to grow the business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.
     
    JERA, around the same time, established the ‘JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050’ in October 2020, which are guided by advances in decarbonisation technology, economic rationality, and consistency with Japanese government policies. As part of JERA’s net zero emissions journey, the Company will be looking into closing inefficient coal-fired generators in Japan by 2030, gradually increase mixed combustion of fossil fuels, ammonia and hydrogen at its thermal power plants and promote renewable energy development.
     
    Pursuant to the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will intensify collaboration in the supply chains for ammonia and hydrogen fuels while continuing to advocate for the use of LNG. This builds upon PETRONAS’ position as one of the world’s largest LNG producers, experience as a reliable producer of ammonia as well as the establishment of the Company’s hydrogen business in November 2020.
     
    Today, PETRONAS is already producing blue hydrogen as a by-product from its facilities and will be exploring the commercial production of green hydrogen in the near future. Coupled with its inherent geographical advantage, expanding renewables portfolio, strong partnerships with customers and continued focus on Research & Development (R&D) of electrolyser technology, PETRONAS is well-poised to be a competitive low-carbon and green hydrogen solutions provider.
     
    In the LNG space, PETRONAS and JERA will be collaborating to grow the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions, in support of International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on greenhouse gas emissions. Through the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network, leveraging on both companies’ experience in LNG bunkering.
     
    In November 2020, PETRONAS had completed its maiden LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, whereas JERA had completed its first LNG bunkering operation in Japan in October 2020.
     
    Established in 1974, PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️. The introduction of PETRONAS Gas and New Energy (GNE) in 2019, which includes the LNG, Gas & Power, New Energy and Hydrogen business, enables GNE to function as PETRONAS’ one-stop centre for cleaner energy solutions. Operating in 12 countries, with more than 4,000 employees globally, GNE strives to ensure long term value creation and profitable growth for our partners by providing innovative and ‘end-to-end’ customer-centric solutions to secure new markets covering gas, renewable energy and hydrogen.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 11

18:37 Yara Marine Technologies drives towards shore power
18:16 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06
18:05 Valenciaport handled more than 11.22 million tonnes of goods via the “motorways of the sea”
17:52 Aleksandr Bengert takes helm of Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021
17:36 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
17:26 APM Terminals and Maersk jointly developed VIA improving safety of vessel inspections
17:08 Philly Shipyard wins contract for U.S. Navy Cable Ship design study
16:59 KONGSBERG to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for next generation Field Development Vessel
16:59 Professor Khlyustin work-study vessel set sail for this year’s first voyage
16:32 Tanker "Vyazma" of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet to supply "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" frigate in the Mediterranean Sea
16:05 Naviris and Navantia sign a MoU for the European Patrol Corvette program
16:00 RF Navy ships arrived in Pakistan to participate in multinational naval exercise "Aman-2021"
15:37 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in January 2021 rose by 122% YoY
15:15 MAN 23/30H GenSet lands order for first Mk3 unit
14:54 Transport personnel training concept approved by RF Government
14:33 Bunker prices continue showing slight increase at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 SEA-LNG Member Sumitomo signs memorandum of collaboration for LNG bunkering in Malaysia and Tokyo Bay, Japan
14:08 MSC ends “ANASTASIA” cargo ship ordeal with crew change in Japan
13:14 “K” LINE and ONE conducted a joint crisis management drill
12:28 Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta IV passed interim inspection
12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:41 Oil prices are decreasing
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO