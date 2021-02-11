2021 February 11 17:36

PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), that will see both companies collaborate on a wide range of low-carbon energy initiatives, covering Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ammonia and hydrogen, in enriching lives for a sustainable future.



The collaboration between Japan’s largest power generation company and PETRONAS was formalised virtually by PETRONAS Executive Vice President, Gas & New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin, and Corporate Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Business Development Department, JERA, Yukio Kani.



“We are proud to elevate our four-decade long relationship with JERA which will not only see us explore emerging low-carbon energy sources such as ammonia and hydrogen but also to strengthen our LNG partnership.



“Importantly, the scope of collaboration also opens up opportunities across PETRONAS’ integrated value chain and beyond the borders of Japan as we seek to grow the use of low-carbon energy sources globally,” said Adnan.



The signing of the MoU between PETRONAS and JERA is a result of both companies’ shared vision of achieving net zero carbon emissions. In November 2020, PETRONAS announced its aspiration to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” as part of its holistic approach to sustainability and to grow the business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.



JERA, around the same time, established the ‘JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050’ in October 2020, which are guided by advances in decarbonisation technology, economic rationality, and consistency with Japanese government policies. As part of JERA’s net zero emissions journey, the Company will be looking into closing inefficient coal-fired generators in Japan by 2030, gradually increase mixed combustion of fossil fuels, ammonia and hydrogen at its thermal power plants and promote renewable energy development.



Pursuant to the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will intensify collaboration in the supply chains for ammonia and hydrogen fuels while continuing to advocate for the use of LNG. This builds upon PETRONAS’ position as one of the world’s largest LNG producers, experience as a reliable producer of ammonia as well as the establishment of the Company’s hydrogen business in November 2020.



Today, PETRONAS is already producing blue hydrogen as a by-product from its facilities and will be exploring the commercial production of green hydrogen in the near future. Coupled with its inherent geographical advantage, expanding renewables portfolio, strong partnerships with customers and continued focus on Research & Development (R&D) of electrolyser technology, PETRONAS is well-poised to be a competitive low-carbon and green hydrogen solutions provider.



In the LNG space, PETRONAS and JERA will be collaborating to grow the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions, in support of International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on greenhouse gas emissions. Through the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network, leveraging on both companies’ experience in LNG bunkering.



In November 2020, PETRONAS had completed its maiden LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, whereas JERA had completed its first LNG bunkering operation in Japan in October 2020.



Established in 1974, PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️. The introduction of PETRONAS Gas and New Energy (GNE) in 2019, which includes the LNG, Gas & Power, New Energy and Hydrogen business, enables GNE to function as PETRONAS’ one-stop centre for cleaner energy solutions. Operating in 12 countries, with more than 4,000 employees globally, GNE strives to ensure long term value creation and profitable growth for our partners by providing innovative and ‘end-to-end’ customer-centric solutions to secure new markets covering gas, renewable energy and hydrogen.