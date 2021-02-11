2021 February 11 16:32

Tanker "Vyazma" of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet to supply "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" frigate in the Mediterranean Sea

The medium sea tanker "Vyazma" will provide the actions of the frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" in a long-distance campaign, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. A few days ago, the tanker entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar and headed for a rendezvous with the frigate and the rescue tug "Nikolai Chiker".

The "Vyazma" medium sea tanker is a regular participant in the long-distance campaigns of the surface forces of the Northern Fleet. The ship has a supply of fuel, fresh water and food, sufficient to provide a detachment of ships and vessels for several months.

The tanker, in addition to the regular civilian crew, there is a group of marines with weapons on board to ensure the safety of the vessel sailing under the flag of the auxiliary fleet of the Russian Navy.

The tanker "Vyazma" will make business calls to the ports of a number of coastal states in the Mediterranean Sea.