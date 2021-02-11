  The version for the print
  • 2021 February 11 09:41

    Oil prices are decreasing

    Oil prices fell by 0.5%-0.49%

    As of February 11 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.5% lower to settle at $61.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.49% to $58.39 a barrel.

    Oil prices are going down amid profit taking.

 News for a day...
2021 February 11

12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress