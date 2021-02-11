-
2021 February 11 09:41
Oil prices are decreasing
Oil prices fell by 0.5%-0.49%
As of February 11 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.5% lower to settle at $61.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.49% to $58.39 a barrel.
Oil prices are going down amid profit taking.
