2021 February 11 09:41

Oil prices are decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.5%-0.49%



As of February 11 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.5% lower to settle at $61.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.49% to $58.39 a barrel.

Oil prices are going down amid profit taking.