  • 2021 February 10 13:15

    Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US

    Norfolk Southern Corporation has ordered five Konecranes hybrid RTGs. Two will go to the Landers Yard intermodal terminal in Chicago, and three will go to the Inman Yard intermodal terminal in Atlanta. This order was booked in December 2020, and the cranes will be delivered in December 2021, according to the company's release.

    The five RTGs on order will work intermodal rail tracks eco-efficiently thanks to their hybrid drives. Hybrid Konecranes RTGs are becoming popular in the US; a number of major US container terminals are operating them with a high degree of satisfaction.

    The two RTGs going to the Landers Yard will stack containers 1-over-3, working over two rails plus one truck lane. The three RTGs going to the Inman Yard will stack containers 1-over-3, working over one rail and two truck lanes.

    Hybrid Konecranes RTGs are operated with electrical power from the battery and diesel generator. During normal use, power is drawn exclusively from the battery. During peak use, power is drawn from the battery and diesel generator in parallel. Energy from braking is saved and used to recharge the battery. All five hybrid RTGs will be equipped with Konecranes’ Auto-Steering smart feature, which keeps the RTG on a pre-programmed, straight path, easing the work of the operator.

    This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to minimize the footprint and improve the handprint of equipment for container terminals. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

    Norfolk Southern has a history that spans nearly two centuries to the earliest days of American railroading. It has been a Konecranes customer since 2020.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

