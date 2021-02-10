  The version for the print
    Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.has successfully completed the evaluation of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (“EEXI”) of its Capesize vessels, according to the company's release.

    IMO is targeting a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions from international shipping by 2050, compared to the 2008 levels. This will be achieved by implementing short-term, mid-term and long-term measures. As part of the short-term measures, IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (“MEPC”) 75 approved in November 2020 amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, introducing an Energy Efficiency Design Index for existing vessels. In cooperation with prominent classification society DNV, Seanergy has completed the evaluation of the EEXI in accordance with IMO’s MEPC75.

    Pursuant to the results of the evaluation, the Company expects that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable GHG regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the Company.

    About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece.

