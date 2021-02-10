2021 February 10 09:50

PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga

The operation was conducted in challenging ice conditions in the Gulf of Finland



PORT FLEET CJSC (Saint-Petersburg) was involved in transportation of oversize cargo, two Kondor cranes, from the port of Vysotsk to the port of Ust-Luga, the com told IAA PortNews.



There were two voyages lasting for about a day each. The operation involved PORT FLEET’s tugboat Uran and Vybor port’s floating crane Bogatyr-6.



“It took us about one day to tow each crane as the ice situation in the Gulf of Finland is quite challenging now, - Yevgeny Savkin, General Director of PORT FLEET CJSC, told IAA PortNews. – Besides, with the assistance of the floating crane the oversize equipment was unloaded onto Yug-2 terminal at the port of Ust-Luga”.



Yug-2 terminal operated by NKT exports coal, general and dry bulk cargo.



PORT FLEET CJSC is the oldest towing company of Big Port St. Petersburg.