2021 February 9 17:25

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, was selected by Vattenfall as preferred bidder for the Norfolk offshore wind project located in the North Sea off the coast of Norfolk, according to the company's release.

If Vattenfall proceeds with this development, the intention is to conclude an EPCI contract where the consortium will deliver HVDC converter platforms for the grid connection infrastructure.

The Norfolk wind zone consists of the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms. The planned 3.6 GW total installed capacity will make this one of the largest offshore zones in the world at the time of completion.



