2021 February 9 12:04

Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion

The Port of Melbourne and Qube have secured a short-term agreement which makes available empty container park (ECP) capacity for up to 9,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units(TEU), according to the company's release.

Allocation of the 60,000sqm site within the Port of Melbourne’s Swanson Dock precinct, which is operational immediately under Qube’s management, follows ongoing discussions between Port of Melbourne, Qube and Freight Victoria.

Port of Melbourne CEO, Brendan Bourke, said he was pleased that the partieswere able to come to a solution that would help alleviate the backlog of empty shipping containers across thesupply chain as a result of strong and sustained import volumes. “It’s critical that the port supply chain is able to able to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible, and part of thatis making sure that empty containers can be moved and utilised to enable the flow of goods into and out of the port,” he said.

“We have closely monitored land requirements for the supply chain throughout the pandemic.As a result, we’ve been able to reallocate a parcel of land for a period of time which allows Qube to make use of thesite while we work with industry towards longer-term solutions”, Mr Bourke said.

Welcoming the deal, Qube’s Chief Operating Officer Paul Digney said, “Qube is delighted to be part of the solution with the Port of Melbourne and we look forward to support from the industry.”