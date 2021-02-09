  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 9 11:37

    ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat

    European Community Shipowners' Association (ECSA) says that the European shipping industry welcomes the EU’s political commitment to a first pilot of the new Coordinated Maritime Presences (CMP) concept in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of West Africa, but cautions that the situation remains very precarious for European and international merchant vessels and more needs to be done urgently.

    The shipping industry remains extremely concerned about the continued rise of armed attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Guinea. Through the CMP concept launch, the EU is taking a positive first step to pool and coordinate Member States’  resources in the region, working together with the coastal states towards finding solutions to this complex problem.  However, more remains to be done to ensure the safety of vessels and crew transiting in the Gulf of Guinea.

    The number of attacks on vessels in the region and the kidnapping of crew for ransom has exploded in recent years with high levels of violence. Lives are being lost and swift action is required from local and international authorities to curb this trend.

    The EU’s efforts – including via several ongoing capacity-building projects - to improve the state of security in the region are very welcome.

    “The CMP is a good additional step and foundation for further action. We support the further implementation of this concept with an eye on the practical benefits for European and international shipping in the region. We would in particular like to thank the EU Member States which have committed air and naval assets to the CMP and we call on others to do likewise, in order to help de-escalate the threat level as quickly as possible," said Mr Martin Dorsman ECSA Secretary General.

    The EU has shown leadership in being a frontrunner in addressing piracy, such as through the Operation Atalanta in East Africa which has successfully led to the decrease of attacks in recent years. The political commitment of the EU to find a solution also in West Africa under the CMP is significant, building on capacity building projects also underway and supporting the Yaoundé Architecture of regional maritime security coordination. The industry strongly supports future developments under the CMP concept and its future refinement, as it has potential to be part of a larger solution to solving the threat together with efforts of the coastal states and other international partners.

    European shipowners will continue to play their role to mitigate the risks of attacks and follow best practices, but enhanced efforts of governments are crucial given the complex root causes of piracy in the region.

    “On top of the mental and physical fatigue brought about by the global pandemic and the crew change crisis, our crews are put under extreme psychological stress with the high levels of dangers and risks of death from the rampant piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. It is unacceptable that this has lasted for far too long," continued Mr Dorsman.

Другие новости по темам: ECSA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 9

12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
18:04 TECO 2030 to develop hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission
17:56 Four new LNG carriers on contract with Shell
17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency
14:39 Port of Mackay projects power ahead
14:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
13:40 LUKOIL reports 12.2-pct fall of its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2020
13:17 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
12:55 Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard
12:34 VTT, Neste and their partners seek breakthrough in Finnish e-fuel technology
11:43 USCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrol
11:11 The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing
10:48 Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues
10:10 Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 08, 2021
09:47 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY
09:29 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 5

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs
13:19 Frosty February blasts Port Authority of NY and NJ but snow teams were prepared
12:37 Maritime NZ urges boaties to take safety seriously this weekend
11:58 Safety induction and harbour pass requirements
11:36 Transportation industry supports more regular rapid mass tests but needs urgent support
10:53 BOEM to resume environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed project
10:08 Port of Brisbane to welcome Team Transport & Logistics to the Port West Estate
09:54 Metrans upgrades wagon fleet with quiet and sustainable break pads

2021 February 6

16:02 Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd
15:17 Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction
14:47 Stena Line plans to launch fossil free ships before 2030
13:27 Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China
12:31 Total joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for zero carbon shipping
11:10 USCG, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement