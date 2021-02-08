2021 February 8 18:04

Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress

Russian company Nonius Engineering to share its innovations at the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies



Russia’s hi-tech innovations in the field of dredging will be presented at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” by Aleksandr Troitsky, General Director of Nonius Engineering. The event will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021.



The report will focus on how to enhance the accuracy of dredging works, improve the quality of engineering surveys and design concepts, use Big Data while conducting dredging operations.



The event will be held for the fourth time in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021. It will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. The Congress will combine the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works”.

The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading maritime media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.



Nonius Engineering traditionally supports the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The main profile of the Nonius Engineering Company is development of automation and monitoring means for industrial ships, as well as systems used to position mechanisms under extreme conditions, and first of all, underwater. The client-server software structure easily allows adapting software to accommodate any type of dredger.



A booth of Nonius Engineering will be available in the exhibition area of the Congress.



Participants of the upcoming congress will focus on new infrastructure projects in Russia and abroad, as well as the best international practices in the field of hydraulic structures building and dredging. The largest clients and successful performers of underwater technical works meet annually in February in Moscow!



