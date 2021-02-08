Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021

2021 February 8 14:28

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 1 and February 5 grew by RUB 1,010 and totaled RUB 19,900 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: