2021 February 8
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 1,010
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 1 and February 5 grew by RUB 1,010 and totaled RUB 19,900 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price was flat at RUB 18,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 1,327 to RUB 20,153 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,226 to RUB 18,715 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price was flat at RUB 19,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,913 to RUB 20,020 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 150 to RUB 27,550 pmt.
