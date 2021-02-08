2021 February 8 10:48

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has posted for public discussion a draft order of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine «On Certain Issues of Port Dues», which proposes to approve a new methodology for calculating the rates of port dues in seaports, as well as the procedure for collection, accounting and use of funds from port dues, except for the use of funds from administrative fee.

The implementation of these projects is first of al aimed to ensure the optimization of the port dues system and bring them to a competitive level.

In addition, the modernization of the port dues collection system based on the proposed projects will allow the maintenance and development of seaports, canals, lighthouses and other aids to navigation at a level consistent with national interests and safety requirements of navigation, as well as the maintenance and development of a search and rescue system at sea.

The proposed draft is finalized in comparison with the one posted earlier, taking into account the comments provided by representatives of the business community, as well as the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, according to the official website of the MIU