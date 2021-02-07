  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 7 14:38

    Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government

    The bid consortium promoting the Thames Freeport has lodged their comprehensive bid with the Government for a digitally-linked economic zone connecting Ford's world-class Dagenham engine plant, the global ports at London Gateway and Tilbury, large development employment areas and many river communities in need of regeneration.

    Alongside the bid document, the team has unveiled a film outlining the vision for a Thames Freeport.

    The vision was endorsed by the Government's Estuary Envoy and Chair of the Thames Estuary Growth Board (TEGB), Kate Willard OBE: "The Thames Estuary will play a major role in the UK’s post-Covid, post-transition recovery – and a freeport is at the heart of our plans. It would galvanise green growth and help to level-up some of the UK’s most deprived areas. It would ensure the Estuary is able to capitalise on its existing strength as a magnet for growth through commerce, creativity and prosperity. It would bolster our ambition to create the greenest estuary in the world and help achieve national net zero targets. We fully support the Thames Freeport bid and we’re confident that our partners will deliver an irresistible pitch to Government.”

    The TEGB is to send a letter of support to the Chancellor pressing the case for a Thames Freeport on behalf of a coalition of industrial, business and political interests from across the Thames Estuary. A ministerial decision on the successful bidders is due in the spring.

    The bid headlines:

    • £5.1 billion additional GVA
    • Over £4.5 billion in new public and private investment
    • 25,000+ new jobs with many more across supply chains, with significant investment in training and skills
    • 1,700 acres of development land – much with planning consent
    • £400 million port investment into some of the most deprived areas
    • 20% of the UK's most deprived communities are in London and the South East
    • Freeports in our DNA – DP World began as a free trade zone in Jebel Ali, while Tilbury was a freeport until 2012.

    "The Government is committed to tackling deprivation wherever it occurs. Thurrock is the ports capital of the UK, but it's also among the country’s top 25 most skills-deprived areas. The freeport will unleash the best of the private sector to turbocharge the river communities with new and better jobs fit for the 21st century", commented Thurrock MP, Jackie Doyle-Price.

    Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, added: "The freeport will act as a catalyst for green growth, with Dagenham at its centre. I wholeheartedly support Ford's impressive plans for their site, alongside the greater use of the river for intra-port movements to reshape urban logistics by removing vehicles from the roads."

    Alan Shaoul, Chief Financial Officer at DP World in the UK, said: "Freeports will be an effective way of underpinning Britain’s economy post-Brexit and post-Covid by further enabling trade with the rest of the world and creating zones which act as catalysts for commerce, creativity and prosperity. We have global and domestic expertise in freeports, which are part of our DNA. We began as a free trade zone and free port in Dubai, Jebel Ali, and have successfully replicated the concept across the world.”

    Dr Graham Hoare OBE, Chairman and Executive Director, Business Transformation, Ford of Britain, said: “The Thames Freeport provides Ford with a great opportunity as a test bed for a variety of customer-focused mobility technologies and promises to create a vibrant trading environment that will enable us to consider a range of other business opportunities on the Dagenham estate in the future.”

    Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer at Forth Ports (owner of the Port of Tilbury), added: "The Port of Tilbury has a track record of investing for the future – from building Britain’s newest port, Tilbury2, to a sustained focus on innovation, alongside the construction sector that allows us to build back better, green logistics and clean energy production.

    “Exporters will be able to take advantage of Thames Freeport’s connectivity to every continent, our proven track-and-trace technology system and modern training facilities to ensure the Thames Estuary remains a magnet for investment across the aerospace, automotive and the many complex manufacturing and processing businesses along this important industrial corridor.”

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs
13:19 Frosty February blasts Port Authority of NY and NJ but snow teams were prepared
12:37 Maritime NZ urges boaties to take safety seriously this weekend
11:58 Safety induction and harbour pass requirements
11:36 Transportation industry supports more regular rapid mass tests but needs urgent support
10:53 BOEM to resume environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed project
10:08 Port of Brisbane to welcome Team Transport & Logistics to the Port West Estate
09:54 Metrans upgrades wagon fleet with quiet and sustainable break pads

2021 February 6

16:02 Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd
15:17 Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction
14:47 Stena Line plans to launch fossil free ships before 2030
13:27 Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China
12:31 Total joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for zero carbon shipping
11:10 USCG, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement
15:16 Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings
14:34 Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication
14:13 Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record
13:12 Fincantieri starts dry dock works on “Viking Mars”
12:18 Transport giants join forces to make port of Gothenburg fossil-free
11:50 Panama Canal sets LNG transit and tonnage record
11:16 Ports set out Freeports priorities ahead of application deadline
10:22 Regulatory and commercial advantage easily unlocked for owners with the right antifouling, says Jotun
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05, 2021
09:57 Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers
09:33 Oil prices show moderate growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4
07:16 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 21.9% to 764,006 TEU in January 2021

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg