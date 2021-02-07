2021 February 7 10:08

Port of Brisbane to welcome Team Transport & Logistics to the Port West Estate

Team Transport & Logistics, one of Queensland’s largest privately owned transport companies, is making the move to Port West Estate, signing a 10-year lease deal with Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) for a 1.22 hectare site in the highly sought after industrial estate at Lytton.



The facility will comprise a 2,000sqm warehouse; 630sqm of awnings and 225sqm of office space as well as 4,430sqm of dedicated hardstand and a 354sqm wash bay area.



As is now standard in all PBPL new property developments, the project will also work towards achieving a 4-star, Green Star equivalent design and will include sustainable design elements such as LED lighting, rainwater tanks, and a 100Kw solar power system.



McNab are delivering the facility; construction commenced end-2020 and is anticipated to be complete by mid-2021.



PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, welcomed Team Transport & Logistics to the port community and said the Port’s ability to identify a greenfield site and deliver a turn-key development in a matter of months was a unique advantage.



“Our in-house team of planners, property development and infrastructure experts will continue to work closely with Team Transport & Logistics throughout the design and construction phases to deliver a bespoke facility that will support their operations now, and well into the future,” Mr Cummins said.



Team Transport & Logistics Director, Steve Skinner, said “Team Transport & Logistics see our new port-based facility integral to the ongoing growth of the business. It will develop our infrastructure to better service our FCL and project customers. We consider the Port of Brisbane a long-term strategic partner in the delivery of our service to the industry.”



The deal was negotiated directly by the Port of Brisbane, with the facility designed by SPARC Architects.



Port West continues to grow, cementing its position as South East Queensland’s premier industrial estate. Team Transport & Logistics will join six other global and national port-related businesses including Bunnings, Fisher & Paykel and Autocare.