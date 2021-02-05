2021 February 5 14:13

Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record

Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) continues to raise the standard for terminal operations in Iraq by setting a new productivity record of 105 moves per hour – the highest ship-to-shore crane productivity in the country, the company said in its release.



The new record, achieved in 26 January during the handling of the 5,652-TEU Ever Uberty, replaces BGT’s previous record of 101 moves per hour achieved in November. BGT recorded a total of 3,084 moves during the January call.



With the continued increase in trade volumes, Phillip Marsham, BGT chief executive officer, is enthusiastic about the new milestone: “We are constantly striving to increase our operational productivity and efficiency to maintain our competitive edge in the industry. With this new record, the Port of Umm Qasr can easily compete with the largest and most efficient ports in the world.”



BGT is able to achieve and maintain high productivity levels through the implementation of the USD250 million investment of parent company International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). Completed in late 2019, the investment includes the development of three new berths at BGT East featuring a design depth of 14 meters alongside and served by post-Panamax cranes that enable the handling of up to 14,000-TEU capacity vessels.



A notable part of the investment also includes the comprehensive upgrade of BGT’s general cargo and Ro-Ro facilities, which cover dedicated warehousing and specialized facilities for project cargo for the oil and gas sector.



These investments are part of the Company’s strategy to modernize its current equipment fleet and increase its capacity and productivity. Offering the highest productivity levels in the country using the newest equipment and unmatched client-focused service delivery, BGT further solidifies its position as a leader in the maritime industry.



About Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT)

Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) headquartered in the Philippines. In 2014, ICTSI signed a contract with the General Company for Ports in Iraq to manage, operate and rehabilitate terminal facilities in North Port Umm Qasr, Iraq and to develop and expand container handling capacity via new infrastructure development. ICTSI has progressively built on this initial commitment.



About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.