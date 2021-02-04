2021 February 4 17:56

MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales

On 2 February, MSC and other shipping lines in the “Getting to Zero Coalition” joined His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for a virtual roundtable discussion on how to accelerate decarbonisation in shipping, the company said in its release.

As a member of the coalition, MSC helps facilitate cross-sector knowledge sharing and collaboration building on top of its own efforts to reduce emissions from the fleet. The discussions considered how HRH The Prince of Wales’s Sustainable Markets Initiative could help support the shipping industry’s efforts to overcome barriers to decarbonisation.

The Getting to Zero Coalition is coordinated by the Global Maritime Forum and brings together a wide spectrum of more than 170 companies to collaborate on implementing the UN IMO’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. To accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future, the coalition members are working together to try to introduce commercially viable zero emission deep sea vessels into the global fleet by 2030 – an ambition which is consistent with what MSC has been working towards in recent years.



MSC has a long-standing commitment to invest in its fleet to improve energy efficiency and help reach the ultimate goal of a zero-carbon future.

The company is already actively exploring a range of alternative fuels and technologies, having pioneered the use of bunkering up to 47%-blended biofuels and having recently joined the Hydrogen Council.

MSC also offers its customers an option to fully compensate any unavoidable carbon emissions caused by the transport of their cargo through MSC Carbon Neutral Programme, further helping to bridge the gap between shipping today and the zero-carbon future.