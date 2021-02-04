2021 February 4 13:03

Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia

The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) says it welcomed two new energy companies from Russia, NOVATEK and ROSATOM, as AEC members.

– The responsible development of the Arctic region is core to the sustainable development principles at NOVATEK. We operate many of our present facilities in the Arctic region of Russia as well as ambitions plans for the future development of our LNG platform, states Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board, in the company´s press release.

NOVATEK is a Russian independent gas producer and one of the top global natural gas companies. Established in 1994, NOVATEK accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production.

– Responsible business conduct in compliance with international standards and best practices in environmental protection and climate change mitigation is one of the priorities for the Company. NOVATEK’s participation in the Arctic Economic Council signifies our commitment to this initiative and our contribution to the region’s sustainable economic development, states Leonid Mikhelson.

NOVATEK is represented in the AEC by Evgeny Ambrosov, deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Director of Maritime Operations, Shipping and Logistic of NOVATEK. Mr. Evgeny has been working in the Russian shipping industry since 1979.

ROSATOM is the only company in the world to offer integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain and beyond, including design, construction and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. With 75 years continuous experience, the company is the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It is also working in wind generation, nuclear medicine, energy storage and other.

ROSATOM is represented in the AEC by Kirill Komarov. Mr. Komarov is First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom.

Both companies are Legacy Members in the AEC.