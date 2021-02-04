  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 4 11:30

    AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021

    In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following:

     

    January 2021

    January 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    121 116

    617 374

    -80.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    24 568

    182 146

    -86.5%

    Estonia - Finland

    93 279

    328 241

    -71.6%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 269

    63 455

    -94.8%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    43 532

    -100.0%

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    27 283

    29 786

    -8.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 415

    6 876

    -21.2%

    Estonia - Finland

    18 469

    17 995

    2.6%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 399

    3 830

    -11.3%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    1 085

    -100.0%

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    37 453

    72 965

    -48.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    3 886

    8 329

    -53.3%

    Estonia - Finland

    33 419

    56 520

    -40.9%

    Estonia - Sweden

    148

    4 284

    -96.5%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    3 832

    -100.0%

    COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in January 2021.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND
    January results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN
    January results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN
    January results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN
    Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.  

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04, 2021
09:28 Oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:09 Port of Rotterdam plans to expand two dolphin configurations

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched
17:16 Brittany Ferries introduces three new freight only services from Ireland to France
16:52 Star Bulk announces a seven vessel transaction with Scorpio Bulkers
15:44 New BIMCO clause aims to curb AIS abuse
15:17 Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port
15:03 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y
14:39 RF Transport Ministry drafted law on environmental safety of offshore handling operations
14:00 Sovcomflot joins the Neptune Declaration
13:36 Rolls-Royce Power Systems has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships
13:12 Samskip launches new groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam
12:48 NOVATEK joins the Arctic Economic Council
12:11 GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system
11:48 Teams of diving specialists from all fleets arrived in Sevastopol to prepare for the "Depth" competition
11:25 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2021 fell by 37% YoY
11:17 DEME announces the start of construction of the world’s longest immersed tunnel
11:04 CMA CGM supports American customers with increased capacity in the U.S.
10:44 Ports welcome Scottish Gov't funding for hard-hit fishing harbours
10:36 RINA awarded 7 new builds contract by Royal Bodewes
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03, 2021
10:08 NSR cargo traffic grew by 8.3% in January 2021
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2

2021 February 2

18:37 “K”Line to expand sharing of ship operation data to enhance utilization of big data in the maritime industry
18:04 The leading international maritime trade event SMM DIGITAL starts work
17:52 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:36 Transport Canada’s Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requests notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom
17:33 MSC takes delivery of new cruise ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:29 Green Award Foundation signs contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for Environmental Ship Index
17:03 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down third serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:04 Port of Antwerp installs smart bollards with sensors