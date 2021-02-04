-
2021 February 4 11:30
AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following:
January 2021
January 2020
Change
Passengers
121 116
617 374
-80.4%
Finland - Sweden
24 568
182 146
-86.5%
Estonia - Finland
93 279
328 241
-71.6%
Estonia - Sweden
3 269
63 455
-94.8%
Latvia - Sweden
0
43 532
-100.0%
Cargo Units
27 283
29 786
-8.4%
Finland - Sweden
5 415
6 876
-21.2%
Estonia - Finland
18 469
17 995
2.6%
Estonia - Sweden
3 399
3 830
-11.3%
Latvia - Sweden
0
1 085
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
37 453
72 965
-48.7%
Finland - Sweden
3 886
8 329
-53.3%
Estonia - Finland
33 419
56 520
-40.9%
Estonia - Sweden
148
4 284
-96.5%
Latvia - Sweden
0
3 832
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in January 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
January results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
