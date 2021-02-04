2021 February 4 11:30

AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021

In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following:

January 2021 January 2020 Change Passengers 121 116 617 374 -80.4% Finland - Sweden 24 568 182 146 -86.5% Estonia - Finland 93 279 328 241 -71.6% Estonia - Sweden 3 269 63 455 -94.8% Latvia - Sweden 0 43 532 -100.0% Cargo Units 27 283 29 786 -8.4% Finland - Sweden 5 415 6 876 -21.2% Estonia - Finland 18 469 17 995 2.6% Estonia - Sweden 3 399 3 830 -11.3% Latvia - Sweden 0 1 085 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 37 453 72 965 -48.7% Finland - Sweden 3 886 8 329 -53.3% Estonia - Finland 33 419 56 520 -40.9% Estonia - Sweden 148 4 284 -96.5% Latvia - Sweden 0 3 832 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in January 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

January results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

January results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

January results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.