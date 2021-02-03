2021 February 3 17:53

MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China

An MSC blocktrain comprising 84 TEU of cargo made its way from Jinhua to the Ningbo-Zhoushan port on 27 January. This marks the first special blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo by MSC, as part of our rail-sea offering to customers, the company reported in its release.

Since 2016, MSC has been providing rail-sea service for customers exporting goods from Jinhua via Ningbo, but this is the first time that MSC has offered a dedicated blocktrain service between the two locations. Jinhua is a national logistics hub and an important gateway to the inland cities from the southeast coast of Zhejiang province, located in eastern China.

MSC is the first global shipping line to offer the rail-sea solution in Jinhua.



Shippers in Jinhua can rely on MSC to move their cargo daily via rail service to Ningbo, which takes around 11 hours. This offers them greater reliability and higher efficiency, especially when it involves long distance haulage. This transport mode is also more environmentally friendly, due to the lower level of carbon emissions and energy consumption compared to trucking the goods from JinHua to Yiwu and then to Ningbo.

The railway directly links to the terminal, providing seamless connection to MSC vessels, which then ship the goods to worldwide destinations.