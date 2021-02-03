2021 February 3 15:03

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y

The number of calls increased by 3%

In January 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 1.4 million tonnes of cargo (+8%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading exceeded 1 million tonnes while unloading totaled 35,000 tonnes, up 51%, year-on-year.

Handling of grain increased by 18% to 705,000 tonnes, while handling of oil products climbed by 4%, year-on-year, to 344,000 tonnes.

The number of calls grew by 3%.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

