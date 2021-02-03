  The version for the print
    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y

    The number of calls increased by 3%

    In January 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 1.4 million tonnes of cargo (+8%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

    According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading exceeded 1 million tonnes while unloading totaled 35,000 tonnes, up 51%, year-on-year.

    Handling of grain increased by 18% to 705,000 tonnes, while handling of oil products climbed by 4%, year-on-year, to 344,000 tonnes.

    The number of calls grew by 3%.

    In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

