2021 February 3 11:48

Teams of diving specialists from all fleets arrived in Sevastopol to prepare for the "Depth" competition

Combined teams of diving specialists arrived at the Black Sea Fleet to prepare for participation in the all-army stage of the "Depth" diving competition within the framework of the International Army Games-2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Diving teams of the Black Sea, Baltic, Northern and Pacific fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla will conduct training sessions for participation in the competition at the Joint Training Center of the Navy for a month.

At the training center's training ground, the participants will work out the quality and speed of the elements of the competition and identify the best ones during various stages of diving.

The opening ceremony of the all-army stage of the "Depth-2021" competition is scheduled for March 1 of this year.