2021 February 2 17:52

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $20 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 2 February 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $303 pmt (down $2 versus the Thursday level; $27 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $440 pmt (down $5 versus the previous period; $23 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $430 pmt ($15 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $400 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $15 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.