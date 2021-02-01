Transport Canada’s Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requests notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom

2021 February 2 17:36

Transport Canada, the federal department focused on policy and regulation rather than transportation operations, issued its Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requesting notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom. The bulletin applies to all ship owners, operators, and masters that report to the Canadian Coast Guard through the Marine Communications and Traffic Services Center (MCTS). Foreign and Canadian Flagged vessels arriving in Canada from international voyages are to inform Transport Canada of any illness when submitting the 96 Hour Pre-arrival Information Report (PAIR).