2021 February 1 17:56

Stena Line signs long-term contract in Ventspils

Stena Line and Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals (NNVT) have signed a 20 year contract securing the continuous ferry operation from the Freeport of Ventspils in Latvia, the company said in its release. This long-term agreement is an important part of Stena Lines expansion in the Baltic Sea and the route between Ventspils and Nynäshamn in Sweden. During 2021 two large modern ropax vessels will start operating on the route increasing the freight capacity with 30 %.

Stena Line started operating the ferry route between Ventspils and Nynäshamn in 2012. Since then the operation has more than doubled from 1 vessel and 10 departures per week to 2 vessels and 24 departures per week. Recently Stena Line announced an expansion on the route with the deployment of two large modern RoPax vessels during 2021, increasing the freight capacity on the route with 30 %.

The new vessels, Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica, will also offer a modern onboard experience for travel passengers. The vessels will also be fitted with sustainable features such as hybrid scrubbers and ballast water cleaning systems as well as several fuel efficiency improvements.

Stena Line is expecting to increase both freight and passenger volumes going forward, and recently moved the operation in Nynäshamn to the newly built modern roro-terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port. Stena Line and Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals (NNVT) have now signed a long-term 20 year contract securing the continuous ferry operation by Stena Line from the Freeport of Ventspils in Latvia. The agreement includes joint investments in the terminal area to cater for current and future tonnage needs on Ventspils-Nynäshamn, the shortest ferry route between the Baltics and Sweden.

Stena Line´s Baltic Sea operation on the routes Ventspils (Latvia) - Nynäshamn (Sweden) and Liepaja (Latvia) - Travemünde (Germany) is managed by Stena Rederi A/S, a consolidation of Stena AB's Danish ferry and shipping activities in Hellerup. Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 16 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.