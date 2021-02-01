2021 February 1 18:36

Viking Line adds new destinations for the summer of 2021

M/S Gabriella’s new destinations for the summer of 2021 are Riga and Visby. Mariehamn, a very popular port of call last summer, is once again included in the range of cruises on offer, the company said in its release.

During the summer of 2021, people will be able to sail with Viking Line from Helsinki to Riga, Visby and Mariehamn as the company adds new destinations to its range of cruises available. In conjunction with their cruise, people can also book different activities for when they have arrived at their destination. For instance, in Riga passengers can take part in a tour of the city or make an excursion to Jūrmala. In Visby, the programme includes a visit to the delightful summer world of Kneippbyn. People can meet Pippi Longstocking or splash about in the large water park there.



In addition to the new cruises now being presented, the company intends to introduce other new cruise destinations during the spring.

All of Viking Line’s passenger ships have been verified in accordance with DNV-GL’s My Care methodology, which means they are certified for their ability to manage and prevent infection risks, such as for Covid-19.