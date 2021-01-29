-
2021 January 29 17:47
Hapag-Lloyd CFO Mark Frese believes blockchain technology to optimize and get efficiency into transport logistics
When speaking at German Shipping Forum, Mark Frese, CFO, Hapag-Lloyd AG, said blockchain technology could contribute to optimization and efficiency of transport logistics.
“If you look at the global supply chain logistics in transport industry, blockchain could help a lot. Using that technology everywhere, where there are a lot of players, a lot of information, a lot of documents, a lot of contracts shared, would help a lot… if everybody had a transparent view over a blockchain technology to optimize and get efficiency into that”, said the speaker.
Capital Link’s Annual German Forum took place on 28 January 2021. “German Shipping – Prospects in a Fast-Changing World” was the key topic of the online event.
The event is held in partnership with DNV GL and with the support of the German Shipowner’s Association (VDR).
