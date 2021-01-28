2021 January 28 10:25

KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А

KMP will build 13 buoy tenders for Rechvodput



Leningrad Region, Russia based Kingisepp Machinery Plant (KMP) says it has laid down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1 and built six slipways for the ships ordered by Rechvodput.



Each hull will consist of four blocks. According to the statement, the shipyard is currently welding and assembling the 2nd and the 3rd blocks as well as doing hull plating works. Manufacture of deck equipment is underway.



The construction process is being supervised by R-FLOT.



The technical design was developed by GTsKB Rechflota, a company of R-FLOT.



Key particulars of 3050.1А vessels: LOA – 27.60 m, BOA – 4.35 m, depth – 1.50 m, draft – 1.000 m, capacity of main engine – 220 kW, sea endurance – 6 days, crew – 6, class notation - Р1,2(лед 20)А by Russian River Register.

The ships are intended for servicing coastal and floating aids to navigation, depth control along navigation pass at inland water ways, towing of flat-top barges with displacement not exceeding 250 tonnes.



Rechvodput and KMP signed the contract for construction of 13 buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А on 26 August 2020.



The ships are to be built under the federal project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) Until 2024.



The buoy tenders are to be operated in 11 basins of inland water ways.



The works under the contract are to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Kingisepp Machinery Plant is a modern enterprise specializing in production, repair and supply of diesel and gas equipment and deck outfit.

