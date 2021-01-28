2021 January 28 08:26

Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry

The Port of Newport, owned and operated by Associated British Ports, the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has celebrated the renewal of its lease and commercial agreement with leading building materials company, CEMEX, in support of the UK’s construction industry, ABP said in its release.

The lease and commercial agreement cover a 2.9 acre site comprising land and buildings at Newport’s South Dock for a period of 6 years, where CEMEX operates a silo storage facility for cement and construction materials.

As Wales’ leading general cargo port, the Port of Newport supports 4,100 jobs nationally and annually contributes around £275 million to the economy. Every year the port handles some £1 billion of trade, a vital part of the supply chain for businesses across Britain.



With excellent links to the nearby M4 and direct rail connections, the port occupies a prime location to service the UK's main industrial and commercial regions.