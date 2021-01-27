2021 January 27 16:58

Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port

RF Navy’s Stoyky corvette and Kola tanker, performing missions in the Mediterranean, made a business call at the port of Limassol (Republic of Cyprus).

During the business call of Russian ships to Limassol, military sailors replenished the necessary naval supplies, some of the crews free from duty and shift, visited the shore. In addition, during the stay, the seamen of the Baltic Fleet will carry out the necessary routine maintenance and inspection of the ships.

After the completion of the call, the corvette and the tanker will continue to perform tasks as intended as part of the permanent task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the corvette "Stoiky", the medium sea tanker "Kola" and the sea tug "Yakov Grebelsky" went to sea from the permanent base of the city of Baltiysk to perform the planned tasks of a long-distance campaign on December 16, 2020.