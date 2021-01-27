  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 27 15:41

    NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping

    NORMA Cyber was formally opened on 1 January 2021, the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association says in a press release. The centre will provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping, and several shipowners have already become members. "We have experienced great interest from the shipping and maritime industries, and the ambition is to give Norwegian shipping an international competitive advantage as digitalisation in shipping picks up speed," says Lars Benjamin Vold, Managing Director of NORMA Cyber.

    Almost all marine operations are dependent on global networks - on the ship, in port or with the cargo, from navigation and planning to environmental and regulatory compliance. These connections can be compromised by cyber attacks, and it is necessary to detect and limit these attacks in order to avoid major consequences.

    "We offer our members a framework for efficient information sharing, as well as different proactive cyber security services. In this arena, it is obvious that you are more efficient if you manage to collaborate on security issues. Norwegian shipping and the maritime industry have long traditions when it comes to cooperation and information exchange within security and contingency preparedness, and I am convinced that we will be able to continue that work within cyber security," says Vold.

    Several shipping companies and maritime companies have now joined NORMA Cyber, a joint initiative of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Mutual War Risks Insurance Association (DNK).

    "In an increasingly uncertain cyber market, NORMA Cyber provides great value for the maritime sector. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is at the forefront when it comes to digitalization, so we immediately saw the advantage of becoming a member of NORMA Cyber," says Filip Svenson, Marine Operations Management at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

    "DOF supports the initiative and the joint work to establish NORMA Cyber as a centralized security service with a focus on shipping. We look forward to working closely with the NORMA Cyber team now that NORMA has become operational," says Stig Rabben, HSEQ Manager at DOF.

    NORMA Cyber ​​is the first of its kind in the world, and the team consists of five people with broad backgrounds from defence, maritime industry and cyber security. Arne Asplem, Head of Intelligence, has extensive experience in security management and cyber security from private industry, but has also worked for several years in the National Cyber ​​Security Center and the Armed Forces. He leads a team consisting of Øystein Brekke-Sanderud, with several years of experience from offshore and subsea, but also has an education in digital forensics. Marthe Brendefur has several years of experience from the Armed Forces, where she has, among other things, served on a frigate. She has a degree in digital forensics. Øyvind Berget, Chief Technical Officer, has several years of experience from the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Øyvind has an MsC in IT security. Lars Benjamin Vold, Managing Director, has a long career from the Armed Forces and has worked for four years with security and contingency preparedness in DNK. Lars has a Bachelor's degree in Economics. From April, the team will be further strengthened with an experienced engineer with extensive knowledge and experience in vessel systems.

    "We want to further strengthen our team and the plan is to have a total of between 10 and 14 employees in the center by the end of 2021," says Lars Vold.

    NORMA Cyber has offices and an advanced operations room in Oslo, and works closely with the existing professional environment within security and contingency preparedness in DNK and the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, which is located in the same building.

    DNK and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association’s membership consists of 420 Norwegian shipping companies and operators who control a total of 3400 ships and oil rigs.

    Members of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and DNK automatically qualify for membership in NORMA Cyber.

     

     

Другие новости по темам: shipping, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, cybersecurity  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore
17:38 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020
17:35 Kongsberg signs a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit
17:16 MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS
16:45 The centrepiece of SMM DIGITAL is the multifaceted conference programme
16:26 Neptune Declaration signed by over 300 maritime industry and human rights leaders
15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020