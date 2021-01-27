2021 January 27 12:56

Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9

Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit METRANSLOG will bring together local, regional and international participants who will showcase international best practices, pioneering research, development solutions, advanced trends, innovative products and new technologies for more efficient and even faster Transport and Logistics services.

The Event is a networking platform giving impetus to business for global and regional stakeholders, C-level executives, leading industry experts, key decision makers, policy makers from across the value chain to engage in dialogue, discuss current challenges and business opportunities, share their knowledge, deliberate approaches and identify solutions aimed at shaping the future of the sector.

Co-located is also the Middle East Maritime Summit is a multi-stakeholder platform to connect and do business with the ports & terminals, shipping and offshore marine organizations.

