2021 January 27 09:27

Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. delivered the bulk carrier IZUMI, with a capacity of 81,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8058, NACKS hull No. NE321), for WEALTH LINE INC.at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), which is located in Nantong City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).



Delivery January 26,2021

Principal Particulars

Length overall 228.90 m

Molded breadth 32.24 m

Molded depth 20.20 m

Molded draft 14.50 m

Gross tonnage 43,987

Deadweight 82,005 t

Hold capacity 97,762 m3

Main engine One set of MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.5 diesel engine

Maximum continuous output: 9,670 kW at 89 rpm

Speed Approx. 14.2 knots

Complement 25 people

Classification Lloyd’s Register of Shipping (LR)

Country of registration Marshall Islands



The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and seven holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, products.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.

The vessel incorporates various energy saving technologies, which reduce both fuel consumption and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), thereby achieved with the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.