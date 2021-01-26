  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 26 13:59

    Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020

    In 2020, a significant increase in all services were observed in the “Baku International Sea Trade Port” (Baku Port) CJSC, the company says in a press release. The total volume of cargo handled at the port, which is an important part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, was more than 4.8 million tons, which is 20% more than in 2019. The share of transit cargo was 87% of the total cargo.

    The number of large-capacity vehicles (TIR) and containers transported in 2020 was at a record level for the last 30 years. During the reporting period, the number of large vehicles  increased by 28% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 43,218. Of these, 27,934 (65%) moved in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, and 15,284 (35%) moved in the direction of Baku-Kuryk-Baku. The number of exported containers increased by 15% and reached 40,345 containers in TEU equivalent. The volume of cargo transported at the dry cargo terminal increased 2.8 times and amounted to 711.7 thousand tons.

    Thus, compared to the last 5 years (since 2015), there has been a 5-fold increase in the volume of large- capacity vehicles (TIR), 3 times in containers, and 3.5 times in the volume of dry cargo handled at the terminal.

    Another significant increase was recorded in the volume of oil and oil products transported at the Dubandi oil terminal. Thus, the volume of oil and oil products exported in 2020 increased by 1.5 times compared to 2019 and amounted to 498,577 tons.

    There was a partial decrease in wagon overtaking at the ferry terminal of the Port of Baku. Thus, compared to 2019, the number of wagons in 2020 decreased by 15% to 37,447 units. Of these, 19,761 wagons moved in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku (53%), and 17,686 wagons in the direction of Baku-Kuryk / Aktau-Baku (47%).

    In 2020, due to border restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decrease in passenger traffic and amounted to 25,609 passengers.

    The analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic was carried out operatively by professional medical staff at the Port of Baku, and a similar experience was applied at the Red Bridge border checkpoint where most the trucks come from. In 2020, 21,599 foreign drivers, of whom 14,411 passed the COVID-19 test at the Port of Baku and 7,188 at the Red Bridge.

Другие новости по темам: Baku  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 26

15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020
11:38 Calls at ports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka in 2020 grew by 4.4%
11:04 Panama Canal signs MoUs with Panama Ports Company and PSA Panama International Terminal to optimize supply routes for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 25, 2021
10:12 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2020 climbed by 4.3% YoY
10:10 The LNG-powered CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE makes her first call at Le Havre
09:51 Rosmorport appoints Aleksandr Smirnov as Acting General Director
09:30 Crude oil prices start this week with a decrease
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 22

2021 January 24

16:37 Boluda Towage acquires Dutch Towage & Salvage Company Iskes
15:13 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for America's small shipyard grant program
14:39 Greensea receives US NAVY award to advance Standoff Command and Control
14:18 USCG assists 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce
13:42 Contract awards within Renewable Energy and Subsea
12:32 RightShip and INTERCARGO announce important new quality standard for dry bulk sector to be governed by new NGO
11:26 V.Group announces new appointment
10:56 Siem Car Carriers' fleet continues to grow with Super-Eco, LNG powered PCTC vessels

2021 January 23

16:31 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
15:23 Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils
14:51 HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
13:18 MPA announces 30-day suspension for pleasure craft, ADVANT, for large social gathering on board
12:42 Puerto Aguadulce hits 1 million TEU milestone
11:36 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Calipso with Viterra
10:53 Bahri Ship Management receives ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety

2021 January 22

18:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker Mudyug starts providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic Sea
17:36 Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:13 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
16:34 Rosmorport starts providing geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport
16:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg offers certified climate impact calculations to customers
15:49 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Pyotr Ilyichov
15:21 Norsepower installs first tiltable Rotor Sails on Sea-Cargo Ro-Ro
14:58 Container terminal in Świnoujście is in line with sustainable development vision
14:32 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 11M’2020 totaled 101.4 million tons, down 21.2% YoY
14:07 Petersburg Oil Terminal in 2020 increased shipments of oil products by 16.6%
14:03 Jan De Nul adds two new vessels to its fleet