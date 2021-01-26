2021 January 26 10:11

MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight upward trend on January 25:



380 HSFO: USD/MT – 364.45 (+0.44)

VLSFO: USD/MT – 460.00 (+1.00)

MGO: USD/MT – 515.13 (+1.33)









As of January 25, correlation of the MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs the DBP Index (digital benchmark MABUX (Digital Bunker Prices) in the four largest global hubs recorded a significant narrowing of both indices in Fujairah and Houston. Thus, according to DBP, the 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in Fujairah by only minus $ 1 and overvalued in Houston by plus $ 5. In addition, the MBP vs DBP index for MGO LS fuel in Fujairah narrowed to minus $ 9. However, VLSFO fuel remained overpriced at all selected ports ranging from $ 6 (Rotterdam) to $ 25 (Houston).











World oil indexes changed irregular on Jan.25 as support from U.S. stimulus plans and jitters about supplies competed with worries about demand due to renewed lockdowns to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.



Brent for March settlement rose by $0.47 to $55.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March delivery increased by $0.50 to $52.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.11 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery lost $0.75 – $448.50.



Today morning oil indexes continue stay in a phase of irregular changes.



U.S. lawmakers are set to lock horns over the size of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package proposed by new President Joe Biden, financial stimulus that would support the economy and fuel demand.



European nations, major consumers, have imposed tough restrictions to halt the spread of the virus, while China reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world’s largest energy consumer. Barclays raised its 2021 oil price forecasts, but said rising cases in China could contribute to near-term pullbacks.



We expect bunker prices may rise slightly today: IFO – by 1-3 USD, MGO – in a range of plus 3-5 USD.