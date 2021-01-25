2021 January 25 13:55

90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure

90% of ships cleared by the Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure, First Deputy Head of the North-West Customs Administration Sergey Berezin told IAA PortNews.



“Over the recent years, commissions including customs representatives go aboard ships only in certain cases”, he said.



As it was reported earlier, Baltic Customs’ payments into the federal budget totaled RUB 474.58 billion, 4% more, year-on-year.



Baltic Customs is a part of North-West Customs Administration. It is the largest maritime customs department. It includes Big Port St. Petersburg and Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg. There are seven customs points within the Baltic Customs: Turukhtanniy, Lesnoy Port, Kronshtadt, Gavan, Shkipersky, Bronka and Baltic.





