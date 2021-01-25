2021 January 25 11:38

Calls at ports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka in 2020 grew by 4.4%

The ports’ throughput rose by 6%



In January-December 2020, the number of calls to seaports and terminals of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka totaled 27,571, which is 4.4% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to Administration of Sakhalin, Kamchatka and Kuril Seaports.

The number of calls by foreign shipping vessels decreased by 5% to 1,668, while coastwise shipping vessels made 5% more calls – 25,903.



Korsakov port registered 1,597 calls (+4%).



Nevelsk port registered 8,309 calls (+1.3%) including 7,540 coastwise shipping vessels (+ 8.7%) and 769 foreign shipping vessels (- 33%). Thus, the port’s throughput fell by 24.6% to 1,547,300 tonnes including 1,261,900 tonnes of coal (- 29.4 %).



The port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky welcomed 14,632 ships (+8%).



Moskalvo port registered 443 calls (+32.2%).



The decrease of calls was registered in Prigorodnoye – 287 (- 13.4 %); Kholmsk – 1,202 (- 3.2%); Poronaisk – 816 (– 5.7%); Shakhtersk – 283 (-20.8%).



In the reported period, cargo handling by seaports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka rose by 6%, year-on-year, to 35,305,900 tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 18,083,500 tonnes (+8.6%) including 13,159,900 tonnes of export coal (+11.7%), Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 17,222,400 tonnes (+3.5%) including 4,823,200 tonnes of export oil (-3.1%) and 11,610,600 tonnes of export LNG (+4.8%).