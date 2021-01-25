2021 January 25 12:13

Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020

From January to December, the container throughput of Chinese ports have a marginal increase compared with the same month last year, and the Ningbo Containerized Freight index (NCFI) keep rises in January.

From January to December 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 14549.9 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 264.3 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 1.2%.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in January was quotes 2476.5 points, have an increase of 18.1% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, transportation demand continued to be strong as it approaches the Chinese New Year. Some box liners added overtime shipping capacity to the service route, and lowered the freight rate to attract more cargo volume. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angels port and New York port in December was $3890 and $4962, have a decrease of 6.7% and 2.3% month- on-month respectively.