2021 January 25 09:30

Crude oil prices start this week with a decrease

As of January 25 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.14% lower to settle at $55.17 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.08% to $52.23 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease amid concerns over the demand prospects.